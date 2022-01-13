To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Future USN destroyer details break cover

13th January 2022 - 16:12 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

DDG(X) illustrative draft concept design graphic. (Photo: USN/PEO Ships)

The USN is minimising the incorporation of new technologies as it looks to develop its next large surface combatant.

A presentation from the US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) PEO Ships shown at the Surface Navy Association's National Symposium has detailed critical capabilities of the future DDG(X) large surface combatant for the USN.

DDG(X) will be a key part of the USN's surface fleet and have the capacity to carry directed energy weapons and hypersonic missiles.

According to the 12 January presentation, the future destroyer will provide the USN with flexibility for various capabilities such as increased missile capacity, sensor growth, long-range surface and strike capabilities, and directed-energy weapons.

Key to the thinking behind the future ship is the combination …

