Future USN destroyer details break cover

A presentation from the US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) PEO Ships shown at the Surface Navy Association's National Symposium has detailed critical capabilities of the future DDG(X) large surface combatant for the USN.

DDG(X) will be a key part of the USN's surface fleet and have the capacity to carry directed energy weapons and hypersonic missiles.

According to the 12 January presentation, the future destroyer will provide the USN with flexibility for various capabilities such as increased missile capacity, sensor growth, long-range surface and strike capabilities, and directed-energy weapons.

Key to the thinking behind the future ship is the combination …