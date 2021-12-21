Fincantieri to build second Logistics Support Ship for the Italian Navy

﻿Logistic Support Ship Vulcano. (Photo: Fincantieri)

The Italian Navy’s first Logistic Support Ship, Vulcano, was delivered in March; Fincantieri has just been contracted to build a second vessel.

The Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) has awarded a Fincantieri-led consortium a contract to construct a second Logistic Support Ship (LSS) for the Italian Navy.

The contract worth €410 million ($463 million), including the combat management system, will see the ship entirely built and delivered at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard.

Delivery of the second LSS is scheduled for 2025, and the programme includes an option for a third ship.

The design has also been modified to meet French Navy requirements, with Paris ordering four Bâtiments Ravitailleurs de Force (BRF) ships under its Flotte Logistique programme.

The Italian LSS can carry liquid and solid stores and features an 800m2 hospital facility consisting of two operating rooms, a radiology room, emergency rooms and other facilities.

The vessel measures 193m long and can reach up to 20kts.