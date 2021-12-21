Fincantieri to build second Logistics Support Ship for the Italian Navy

UK MoD seeks new intercept vessel
The Intercept and Escort craft project plans to replace four types of boats with up to 61 new craft.
The Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) has awarded a Fincantieri-led consortium a contract to construct a second Logistic Support Ship (LSS) for the Italian Navy.
The contract worth €410 million ($463 million), including the combat management system, will see the ship entirely built and delivered at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard.
Delivery of the second LSS is scheduled for 2025, and the programme includes an option for a third ship.
The design has also been modified to meet French Navy requirements, with Paris ordering four Bâtiments Ravitailleurs de Force (BRF) ships under its Flotte Logistique programme.
The Italian LSS can carry liquid and solid stores and features an 800m2 hospital facility consisting of two operating rooms, a radiology room, emergency rooms and other facilities.
The vessel measures 193m long and can reach up to 20kts.
Saab has received a contract from the Royal Canadian Navy to integrate its Sea Giraffe radars with Halifax-class frigates.
Perhaps the most important part of Adm Sir Ben Key’s tenure as First Sea Lord will not be the immediate RN of today, but setting the conditions for the navy of the future.
The first OPV for the Royal Australian Navy has been launched, but the programme is experiencing difficulties because of COVID-19 delays and weapon integration issues.
Swedish heavyweight torpedo to benefit from more life extension work by Saab.
Raytheon gains contract modification to support ESSM Block 2 full-rate production requirements.