French still considering PANG carrier EMALS fit

France is still weighing up how many Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) tracks it needs to equip its future Porte-Avions de Nouvelle Génération (PANG) aircraft carrier.

A second carrier remains an option while Paris irons out it EMALS fit for PANG, an official with the French defence procurement agency DGA told Shephard during a 16 September press briefing at Naval Group’s Lorient shipyard.

On 21 December 2021, the US approved the potential $1.32 billion sale of EMALS and aircraft arresting gear to France.

The PANG programme to build a new aircraft carrier for the French Navy was formally approved by President Emanuel Macron