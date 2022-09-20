To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

French still considering PANG carrier EMALS fit

20th September 2022 - 12:28 GMT | by Harry Lye in Lorient

Porte-Avions de Nouvelle Génération (PANG) rendering. (Image: Naval Group)

Two EMALS or three — that is the question for the French Navy with its next-generation PANG aircraft carrier.

France is still weighing up how many Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) tracks it needs to equip its future Porte-Avions de Nouvelle Génération (PANG) aircraft carrier.

A second carrier remains an option while Paris irons out it EMALS fit for PANG, an official with the French defence procurement agency DGA told Shephard during a 16 September press briefing at Naval Group’s Lorient shipyard.

On 21 December 2021, the US approved the potential $1.32 billion sale of EMALS and aircraft arresting gear to France.

The PANG programme to build a new aircraft carrier for the French Navy was formally approved by President Emanuel Macron

