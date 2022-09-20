French still considering PANG carrier EMALS fit
France is still weighing up how many Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) tracks it needs to equip its future Porte-Avions de Nouvelle Génération (PANG) aircraft carrier.
A second carrier remains an option while Paris irons out it EMALS fit for PANG, an official with the French defence procurement agency DGA told Shephard during a 16 September press briefing at Naval Group’s Lorient shipyard.
On 21 December 2021, the US approved the potential $1.32 billion sale of EMALS and aircraft arresting gear to France.
The PANG programme to build a new aircraft carrier for the French Navy was formally approved by President Emanuel Macron
