Future French carrier may receive EMALS and AAG from US

Rendering of the PANG future aircraft carrier for the French Navy. (Image: Naval Group)

US State Department approves potential $1.32 billion deal for electromagnetic aircraft launch system and aircraft arresting gear to be sold to France — Congress will now decide.

The Porte-Avions Nouvelle Génération (PANG) future aircraft carrier programme for the French Navy could include US-made electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) and advanced arresting gear (AAG) equipment, in a proposed FMS deal worth an estimated $1.32 billion.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries would be the prime contractors, the US State Department announced on 21 December, adding: ‘The proposed sale will result in continuation of interoperability between the United States and France.’

As well as the EMALS in a twin-launch configuration and AAG in a three-engine configuration, the FMS package would include land-based testing and test spares; shipboard installation on PANG; testing and certification support; shipboard spares; ‘peculiar support equipment’; government furnished equipment; a multi-purpose reconfigurable training system; operator and maintainer training; and other logistical services.

The PANG programme to build a new aircraft carrier for the French Navy was formally approved by President Emanuel Macron on 8 December 2020.

Planned to enter service in 2038 as a replacement for Charles de Gaulle, the new nuclear-powered carrier is expected to cost more than €5 billion ($6.06 billion).

The vessel will be 300m long with a beam of 40m and displacement of 75,000t. It will accommodate 30 aircraft and a 2,000-strong crew.