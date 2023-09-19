Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Marinette Littoral Combat Ship commissioned
The ship was authorised on 31 March 2016 and named on 22 September 2016. It was christened 20 November 2021 and completed acceptance trials the following year. The ship was delivered to the USN on 6 February 2023.
The ship enters service as others of both this class and Independence-class LCS are retired with the final Freedom-class, USS Cleveland, christened and launched on 15 April this year.
The Freedom-class vessels displace about 3,900t and are 115m long with a beam of 17.5m and a draught of 3.9m. Powered by two MT30 gas turbines, four Isotta Fraschini V1708 diesel engines and two Colt-Pielstick 16PA6B diesel engines, the ships are capable of an incredibly fast top speed of 47kt with a range of 4,300nm.
