Dutch navy launches new rMCM vessel

20th October 2023 - 08:06 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

With its wide range of uncrewed systems, the new MCMVs will increase the capacity of the RNLN and Belgian Navy to locate and neutralise minefields faster than many existing ships. (Photo: Netherlands MoD)

The first new Mine Countermeasures Vessel (MCMV) for the Royal Netherlands Navy was launched in a ceremony at the Kership Joint Venture shipyard in Concarneau on 19 October 2023.

The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) has announced the launch of its first of six new Mine Countermeasures Vessel (MCMV). 

When commissioned in 2025, it will be named HrMs Vlissingen (M840) and is the first of six that will be delivered to the RNLN. Under the bi-national rMCM programme, another six MCMVs will also be delivered to the Belgian Navy.

The vessels will replace the RNLN's and Belgian Navy service's Alkmaar-class (Tripartite) MCMVs . The first new Belgian MCMV, Oostende (M940), was launched in March 2023 and will be commissioned in 2024.

The keel for the second Belgian ship, Tournai (M941), the third rMCM was

