Dutch navy launches new rMCM vessel

The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) has announced the launch of its first of six new Mine Countermeasures Vessel (MCMV).

When commissioned in 2025, it will be named HrMs Vlissingen (M840) and is the first of six that will be delivered to the RNLN. Under the bi-national rMCM programme, another six MCMVs will also be delivered to the Belgian Navy.

The vessels will replace the RNLN's and Belgian Navy service's Alkmaar-class (Tripartite) MCMVs . The first new Belgian MCMV, Oostende (M940), was launched in March 2023 and will be commissioned in 2024.

The keel for the second Belgian ship, Tournai (M941), the third rMCM was