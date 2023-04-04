To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Finns to begin building new corvettes this year

4th April 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A rendering of Finland's future Pohjanmaa-class corvette. (Photo: Finnish Navy)

After problems in the design phase, Finland is set to start production of a new fleet of four new Pohjanmaa-class ships later this year.

On 31 March, Finland announced that the ships' basic design and equipment purchases, which kicked off in 2020, were almost complete.

In the Autumn of that year, manufacturing plans for constructing the vessels began. The ship's design phase saw setbacks due to planning and equipment purchase delays, pushing back the start of production.

The design schedule was also affected by fine-tuning the ship's hull. As a result, the Pohjanmaa-class will sport a widened and lengthened hull to give through-life capacity.

As a result of the delays, Finland is planning for the FOC of the vessels in 2029 instead

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us