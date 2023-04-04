Finns to begin building new corvettes this year

On 31 March, Finland announced that the ships' basic design and equipment purchases, which kicked off in 2020, were almost complete.

In the Autumn of that year, manufacturing plans for constructing the vessels began. The ship's design phase saw setbacks due to planning and equipment purchase delays, pushing back the start of production.

The design schedule was also affected by fine-tuning the ship's hull. As a result, the Pohjanmaa-class will sport a widened and lengthened hull to give through-life capacity.

As a result of the delays, Finland is planning for the FOC of the vessels in 2029 instead