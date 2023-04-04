Finns to begin building new corvettes this year
On 31 March, Finland announced that the ships' basic design and equipment purchases, which kicked off in 2020, were almost complete.
In the Autumn of that year, manufacturing plans for constructing the vessels began. The ship's design phase saw setbacks due to planning and equipment purchase delays, pushing back the start of production.
The design schedule was also affected by fine-tuning the ship's hull. As a result, the Pohjanmaa-class will sport a widened and lengthened hull to give through-life capacity.
As a result of the delays, Finland is planning for the FOC of the vessels in 2029 instead
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy orders new San Antonio LPD as class's future remains uncertain
The USN has awarded HII a $1.3 billion contract for the detail design and construction of the third Flight II San Antonio-class LPD, LPD-32, while question marks loom over the future of the class.
-
First Belgian-Dutch rMCM vessel launched
On 29 March, Naval Group launched the first of 12 mine countermeasure vessels (MCMVs), M940 Oostende, under the Belgian-Dutch rMCM programme.
-
US lacks clear plan to meet amphibious ship requirements, Marine Corps chief says
Speaking to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee during a hearing on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget request for the USN and USMC, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen David Berger said there was 'no plan' for the US to meet its statutory minimum requirements for amphibious warships.