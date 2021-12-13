Finnish Squadron 2020 corvettes to feature French navigation systems

Design concept image of a Pohjanmaa-class corvette. (Image: Finnish Defence Forces)

French company iXblue is to equip four multirole Finnish corvettes under the Squadron 2020 programme.

The four Pohjanmaa-class corvettes in the Squadron 2020 programme for the Finnish Navy will include navigation systems and data units from iXblue.

Partnered with Japanese systems integrator Furuno, France-based iXblue is providing its Phins Series inertial navigation systems and Netans data distribution units for the Squadron 2020 vessels, which are being built in Finland by Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC).

Solid-state fibre-optic gyroscope technology used in the Phins Series does not require preventive maintenance, which iXblue claimed ‘implies significant long-term savings for users’.

Netans is a COTS-based data distribution unit used for data conversion and broadcast.

This project involves the development of four multi-role corvettes by the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC).

Together with in-service Hamina-class missile boats, the Pohjanmaa class will form the backbone of the Finnish Navy.

Steel production for the Squadron 2020 project will start in 2022, and RMC will move construction into a new hall in 2023.