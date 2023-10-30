Finland ends long wait for construction on the first Pohjanmaa-class corvette
Rauma Shipyard announced on 30 November 2023 that it had started construction on the first of the four planned Pohjanmaa-class corvettes for the Finnish Navy. The quartet will become the major surface combatants of the service replacing four Rauma-class Fast Attack Craft (FACs), two Hämeenmaa-class minelayers and the decommissioned minelayer Pohjanmaa.
Displacing some 4,200 tons, the new corvettes are 117m-long, 16m-wide and can attain a top speed of 26kt. They have been designed to operate in the Baltic Sea all year round in harsh weather conditions including stormy and icy conditions.
The latest delay in the project was about one and
