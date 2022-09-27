Delays hit Finland’s Squadron 2020 corvette project

The Finnish Navy’s Squadron 2020 programme to build four new Pohjanmaa-class corvettes due to enter service in 2028 has been pushed back.

A spokesperson from the Finnish Defence Force Logistics Command (FDFLOGCOM) told Shephard that the construction of the vessels, which was due to start in 2022 has been delayed ‘due to several reasons, including a prolonged design process and also delays of civilian vessel construction projects’ at Rauma Marine Construction (RMC), the shipyard which is contracted to manufacture the vessels.

Construction of the first-of-class is now expected to begin in mid-2023 and the spokesperson said that FOC of