Delays hit Finland’s Squadron 2020 corvette project

27th September 2022 - 06:09 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

When they enter service the Pohjanmaa-class corvettes will lead the Finnish Navy fleet that will consist of the Hamina-class FAC, Pansio-class minelayers, and Katanpää-class mine countermeasure vessels. (FDF)

Finland's naval modernisation effort faces delays as its new corvette programme moves to the right.

The Finnish Navy’s Squadron 2020 programme to build four new Pohjanmaa-class corvettes due to enter service in 2028 has been pushed back.

A spokesperson from the Finnish Defence Force Logistics Command (FDFLOGCOM) told Shephard that the construction of the vessels, which was due to start in 2022 has been delayed ‘due to several reasons, including a prolonged design process and also delays of civilian vessel construction projects’ at Rauma Marine Construction (RMC), the shipyard which is contracted to manufacture the vessels.

Construction of the first-of-class is now expected to begin in mid-2023 and the spokesperson said that FOC of

