Fincantieri to provide Italian Coast Guard with multirole vessel

An €80 million multirole vessel contract for Fincantieri includes an option to provide two more units.

The Italian Coast Guard has signed a contract with Fincantieri for the design and construction of a UAM multirole offshore patrol vessel (OPV).

The contract, signed in Rome at the headquarters of the General Command of the Harbour Authorities - Coast Guard, is worth approximately €80 million ($90.79 million).

Fincantieri will build a single OPV and provide five years of temporary support service, as well as the possibility of exercising an option to build two more vessels.

The UAM ship will be able to operate in long-range deep-sea missions for up to 20 days at a time, during which it will be able to also coordinate air and naval assets.

With a total length of about 85m, the vessel will feature sea-keeping qualities, as well as environmental sustainability guaranteed by the electrical generation plant which powers the unit together with two bow thrusters for dynamic positioning.