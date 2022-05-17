Fincantieri makes headway on Qatari LPD
Fincantieri announced on 17 May that it has laid the keel for a future Qatari LPD at its Palermo shipyard.
The future LPD is a variant of Fincantieri's Enhanced San Giusto-class LPD and will feature a Leonardo L-band Kronos Power Shield radar.
The keel-laying ceremony was held in a restricted format and attended by Italian and Qatari officials.
The ship will feature two driveway ramps, a floodable internal basin for landing craft and a crane system for deploying landing craft from a garage deck.
The ship's flight deck is designed to operate the NH90 helicopter.
Delivery of the LPD is expected to take place in 2024.
