Fincantieri makes headway on Qatari LPD

Fincantieri announced on 17 May that it has laid the keel for a future Qatari LPD at its Palermo shipyard.

The future LPD is a variant of Fincantieri's Enhanced San Giusto-class LPD and will feature a Leonardo L-band Kronos Power Shield radar.

The keel-laying ceremony was held in a restricted format and attended by Italian and Qatari officials.

The ship will feature two driveway ramps, a floodable internal basin for landing craft and a crane system for deploying landing craft from a garage deck.

The ship's flight deck is designed to operate the NH90 helicopter.

Delivery of the LPD is expected to take place in 2024.