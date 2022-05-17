To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Fincantieri makes headway on Qatari LPD

17th May 2022 - 13:41 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

﻿﻿Keel-laying ceremony for the future Qatari LPD. (Photo: Fincantieri)

The LPD for Qatar will be 143m long, 21.5m in the beam and capable of accommodating around 550 people.

Fincantieri announced on 17 May that it has laid the keel for a future Qatari LPD at its Palermo shipyard.

The future LPD is a variant of Fincantieri's Enhanced San Giusto-class LPD and will feature a Leonardo L-band Kronos Power Shield radar.

The keel-laying ceremony was held in a restricted format and attended by Italian and Qatari officials.

The ship will feature two driveway ramps, a floodable internal basin for landing craft and a crane system for deploying landing craft from a garage deck.

The ship's flight deck is designed to operate the NH90 helicopter.

Delivery of the LPD is expected to take place in 2024.

