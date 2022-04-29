Fincantieri delivers second Qatari corvette

Fincantieri on 28 April announced the delivery of the second Al Zubarah-class corvette for Qatar during a ceremony at its Muggiano plant.

Damsah is the second of four Al Zubarah-class ships made by the Italian shipbuilder for the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces (QENF).

The corvette class measures 107m long and features CODAD propulsion capable of propelling each ship up to a maximum speed of 28kt.

Fincantieri delivered the first-in-class corvette (Musherib) in January 2022. The delivery of the two remaining vessels to the QENF is expected to be completed by 2023.

The corvettes can deploy a rigid hull inflatable boat via a side crane and stern ramp and boast a hangar to accommodate an NH90-sized helicopter.