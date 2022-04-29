To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Fincantieri delivers second Qatari corvette

29th April 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Qatar's second Al Zubarah-class corvette, Damsah. (Photo: Fincantieri)

Delivery of the new Damsah OPV for Qatar follows the first-in-class Musherib, which Fincantieri delivered in January.

Fincantieri on 28 April announced the delivery of the second Al Zubarah-class corvette for Qatar during a ceremony at its Muggiano plant.

Damsah is the second of four Al Zubarah-class ships made by the Italian shipbuilder for the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces (QENF).

The corvette class measures 107m long and features CODAD propulsion capable of propelling each ship up to a maximum speed of 28kt.

Fincantieri delivered the first-in-class corvette (Musheribin January 2022. The delivery of the two remaining vessels to the QENF is expected to be completed by 2023.

The corvettes can deploy a rigid hull inflatable boat via a side crane and stern ramp and boast a hangar to accommodate an NH90-sized helicopter.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us