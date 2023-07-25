Fincantieri commissioned for third Italian U212 NFS submarine

The submarine, worth over $550 million, will be built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and be delivered in 2030.

Future programme development could also see an additional $176 million investment in additional activities and the provision of new capabilities required by the Italian Navy.

Late last year, a second amendment to the contract for Italy’s U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) was signed, exercising an option to build the third submarine.

Related Articles

U212 NFS continues progress with design review milestone for battery system

Italy marks progress on U212 NFS programme, as plans for next-gen submarines emerge

UK, Italy and France embark on destroyer upgrade programmes

Construction of the first U212 NFS submarine is currently underway at Fincantieri’s Muggiano shipyard in La Spezia.

The programme marks significant evolution compared to the Type 212A and marks an effort by Italy to reinstate sovereign production of submarines. Fincantieri is the design authority for the U212 NFS.

Production of the first boat’s pressure hull is ongoing, and work towards the critical design review is in its closing stages.

The future submarine will carry a crew of around 29, measuring 59m long with a maximum diameter of 7m.