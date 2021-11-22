First French air defence FREMM ready for operations

South Korea receives first enhanced minesweeper
South Korea is building three additional minesweepers, with the first recently handed over to the navy.
French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly announced on 22 November that the French Navy's first air defence FREMM frigate, Alsace, is ready for operations.
Parly wrote on Twitter: 'The multi-mission frigate Alsace is ready for operations. It belongs to a class of frigates recognized worldwide for its combat capabilities.
'The renewal of the Marine Nationale equipment is essential in the current strategic environment.'
The head of the French Navy ADM Pierre Vandier said the firing of an Aster 30 missile marked the ships' transition to active service.
Alsace was delivered to the French Navy base in Toulon in April 2021.
Work on Alsace began in 2016, with the ship launched in April 2019. The second air defence FREMM, Lorraine, is scheduled to be delivered in the latter half of 2022.
It is hoped hybrid powertrain solutions could cut the emissions of RN and RFA vessels by 20-40% by 2030.
The Australian Department of Defence said a new agreement only allows for sharing naval nuclear propulsion information and not the transfer of equipment.
Four ships are being built for the UAE Navy by Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB).
Navies around the world are increasingly looking at autonomous systems for the mine countermeasures (MCM) mission.
An €80 million multirole vessel contract for Fincantieri includes an option to provide two more units.