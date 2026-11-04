Euronaval 2026: by the power of six, Fincantieri’s MMMV reflects modular naval shift
Fincantieri, the Italian shipbuilder, unveiled its Multi-Mission Modular Vessel (MMMV) at Euronaval 2026 in Paris, France on 3 November, presenting a 50m-long ship with a crew of six that is designed around the ability to change missions rather than to carry out any single one.
Eugenio Santagata, general manager of Naval Vessels Division at Fincantieri, told the audience at the exhibition that naval players had traditionally built ships around the mission, and that the new design reversed that logic. “It’s a ship that receives a mission,” Santagata said. The company described the vessel as low-signature, with a low radar cross-section, summing
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