Euronaval 2016: Smaller variant of LCS in the works

19th October 2016 - 09:48 GMT | by Richard Thomas in Paris

Design work on a 92m variant of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is progressing as Lockheed Martin continue its programme of work for the existing LCS and future frigate derivative.

The design phase for the 92m variant was ‘pretty far along’, company officials told Shephard at the Euronaval defence exhibition at Le Bourget, Paris.

Such a vessel would suit operators looking for a large OPV-sized vessel but without the requirement for some of the high end warfighting capability that the US Navy (USN) 118m version has fitted.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian programme for four Freedom class derivatives was still at

