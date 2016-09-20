To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed team launches 13th LCS

20th September 2016

An industry team led by Lockheed Martin has launched the 13th Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) - the future USS Wichita - into the Menominee River at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, Lockheed Martin announced on 17 September.

The Freedom-class LCS variant will now undergo additional testing and outfitting at Fincantieri Marinette Marine before it is delivered in 2017.

The Lockheed Martin-led industry team is in full-rate production of the Freedom-class variant, with three ships in long-lead material procurement stage and six under construction.

The Freedom-variant’s steel monohull is based on a proven, survivable design recognised for its stability and reliability. With 40 percent reconfigurable shipboard space, the hull is designed to accommodate additional lethality and survivability upgrades associated with the Freedom-variant frigate.

