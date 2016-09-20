Lockheed team launches 13th LCS
An industry team led by Lockheed Martin has launched the 13th Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) - the future USS Wichita - into the Menominee River at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, Lockheed Martin announced on 17 September.
The Freedom-class LCS variant will now undergo additional testing and outfitting at Fincantieri Marinette Marine before it is delivered in 2017.
The Lockheed Martin-led industry team is in full-rate production of the Freedom-class variant, with three ships in long-lead material procurement stage and six under construction.
The Freedom-variant’s steel monohull is based on a proven, survivable design recognised for its stability and reliability. With 40 percent reconfigurable shipboard space, the hull is designed to accommodate additional lethality and survivability upgrades associated with the Freedom-variant frigate.
