Entire Black Sea “a contested maritime area”, says Commander of Estonian Navy
Commodore Ivo Värk, Commander of the Estonian Navy, has said that the entire Black Sea is currently a contested naval area, with neither Russia nor Ukraine able to claim dominance in the conventional sense of naval warfare.
Speaking to Russian newspaper Pravda, frequently a voice of government spin, Commodore Värk said that assets and territory in the Black Sea were frequently changing hands.
“Today, both sides effectively have a certain degree of freedom of action,” Värk explained. “This freedom of action is, of course, greater near the coastline, where both sides have their own air defence systems, naval mines and
