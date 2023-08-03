Italy signs €925 million contract for new class of OPVs
A contract worth €925 million ($1 billion) was signed between the Italian defence department and joint venture company Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN) for an initial batch of three OPVs for the Italian Navy.
OSN is comprised of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and defence manufacturer Leonardo. OSN stated that Fincantieri will receive sub-contracts worth €540 million with Leonardo to be awarded €255 million.
A spokesperson from Fincantieri told Shephard that the option for a second batch of OPVs 'should be ordered in the next two years'.
The OPVs are being built under the Italian Navy’s Future OPV programme (Pattugliatori Polivalenti) or PPX
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Saab's C718 expeditionary submarine offered for Dutch Navy's sea denial capability
Swedish shipbuilder Saab Kockums is offering a new expeditionary submarine design as a contender for the Dutch MoD’s Walrus Submarine Replacement Programme.
-
Elbit completes sea trials of Deseaver Mk-4 countermeasure system
Elbit Systems has successfully completed sea trials of the Dseaver Mk-4 counter measure dispensing system, enhancing the Israeli Navy's protection against complex missile threats in maritime environments.
-
Canada in talks with six countries over future submarine needs
The Canadian Patrol Submarine Programme (CPSP) is in its options analysis phase that includes engagement with potential builders to determine next steps.