Elbit upgrades Seagull USV with drones and loitering weapon systems

Israeli defence manufacturer Elbit Systems has started offering an upgraded version of its Seagull unmanned surface vessels (USV) by equipping it with drones and loitering weapon systems.

According to a company source, the drones will increase the intelligence capabilities of the USV and the loitering weapon systems will add to its Sea–Sea and Sea–Ground attack capabilities.

Brig. General (Res.) Noam Feig, former deputy commander of the Israeli Navy, told Shephard that equipping the Seagull with drones and loitering weapon systems was “a must”.

“Navies understand that USV are very critical to performing under and over water missions,” Feig remarked. “The