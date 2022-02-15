Dstl tests autonomous launch and recovery system

Babcock eyes a bigger slice of the Australian naval sustainment market
Babcock is buying out its partner in the Naval Ship Management JV.
The UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has developed and tested a concept for an autonomous launch and recovery system (LARS) that can receive USVs in a cradle.
The autonomous LARS is designed to negate the need to put human operators onto USVs to enable their launch and recovery.
Shephard understands that the goal of the development is to allow the RN to deploy and recover boats, such as USVs, with as minimal human input as possible.
Launching and recovering boats traditionally requires multiple crew members and a person onboard a vessel.
For USVs, this means sometimes launching another boat,
Fincantieri has launched the fourth of seven offshore patrol vessels intended for the Italian Navy.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine will provide bridge and central control station equipment training stations for future USN guided-missile frigates.
The USN has ordered additional Mk 82 and Mk 200 systems for the Aegis Weapon System.
The USN has awarded another Mk 6 guidance system-related contract to the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.
The future Constellation-class frigate requires a variable-depth sonar to locate submarines, UUVs and other subsurface threats.