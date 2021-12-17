Dstl moves on with development of next-gen assault rifle

British Army receives rapid XACT delivery
Some six months after a contract was signed between the MoD and Elbit Systems UK, the British Army has received its first shipment of XACT nv33 night-vision goggles.
The UK Defence Science & Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has revealed details about its Future Individual Lethality System (FILS) following the publication of ‘The Science Inside 2021’ document.
Published on 3 December 2021, the document describes how Dstl is responding to complex and emerging threats to the UK.
Dstl continues to develop the FILS technology demonstrator with industry partners from SEA, Qioptiq and Lantac as the team aims to deliver a ‘next-generation prototype assault rifle with increased range, integrated data and power and a radically improved fused multispectral Surveillance and Target Acquisition system’, according to programme officials.
Speaking to Shephard, Dstl …
