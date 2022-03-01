DSIT unveils WhitePointer underwater acoustic communications suite

Rendering of WhitePointer in action. (Image: DSIT)

New solution offers underwater networked communication between various platforms at different distances from each other, DSIT claims.

Rafael subsidiary DSIT Solutions on 1 March announced the launch of its WhitePointer underwater acoustic system that enables simultaneous communication between multiple surface and underwater platforms.

WhitePointer is based on legacy DSIT underwater technology that allows networked communication between various users.

The new system complies with NATO Standards and enables reliable voice and data communication between surface ships, submarines, and other underwater users including divers and uncrewed platforms such as swimmer delivery vehicles, diver propulsion vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles.

The system supports underwater acoustic networked communication with multiple users and can be fully integrated with any onboard communication system, DSIT added in a statement.