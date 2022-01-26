SEALs test UK-made underwater comms technology

Singapore diving unit inducts naval craft amidst reorganisation
A new vessel type is being inducted by Singapore's naval special operations unit.
The SC4x communication platform and Xtremis Combat Diver Emergency from UK-based SME Succorfish have been put through their paces by US Special Operations Command in a week-long Technical Experimentation event at Naval Amphibious Base San Diego.
Various underwater tests, demonstrations and assessments were held with a team of US Navy SEAL divers.
Xtremis is a handheld two-way satellite messaging and tracking device for GPS location and tracking, which can be monitored in real-time from tactical HQ.
SC4X is a portable acoustic diver communications system designed specifically for military subsea communications at distances of up to 3,000m.
Also tested was the Beacon and Diver Biometric Monitoring System, which Succorfish co-developed with US company HQ Inc.
Succorfish stated on 24 January that it is now waiting for a SOCOM report on the demonstrations, ‘which could lead to funding being provided to enable Succorfish to refine and enhance it in line with the organisation’s specific requirements’.
Anti-structure weapons and training grenades are on the shopping list of Malaysian army special forces.
French company launches Geonyx M inertial navigation system for naval SOF use.
Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.
USSOCOM orders long-lead components and parts for the SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.
Five teams take a share of the $19.3 million pot for Phase III prototype demonstrations.