SEALs test UK-made underwater comms technology

SC4X (left) and Xtremis. (Photo: Succorfish)

Systems from UK firm Succorfish underwent a week of tests with US Navy SEAL divers.

The SC4x communication platform and Xtremis Combat Diver Emergency from UK-based SME Succorfish have been put through their paces by US Special Operations Command in a week-long Technical Experimentation event at Naval Amphibious Base San Diego.

Various underwater tests, demonstrations and assessments were held with a team of US Navy SEAL divers.

Xtremis is a handheld two-way satellite messaging and tracking device for GPS location and tracking, which can be monitored in real-time from tactical HQ.

SC4X is a portable acoustic diver communications system designed specifically for military subsea communications at distances of up to 3,000m.

Also tested was the Beacon and Diver Biometric Monitoring System, which Succorfish co-developed with US company HQ Inc.

Succorfish stated on 24 January that it is now waiting for a SOCOM report on the demonstrations, ‘which could lead to funding being provided to enable Succorfish to refine and enhance it in line with the organisation’s specific requirements’.