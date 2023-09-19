DSEI 2023: SEA launches high-performance countermeasures system for surface platforms
The system is described by SEA as ‘a step-change in decoy launcher technology from traditional fixed solutions.’ Ancilia’s trainable nature is designed to remove the need to manoeuvre the vessel and its relatively small size enables it to be fitted to a wide range of maritime platforms.
With a decoy-agnostic open architecture, the system can launch any standard 130mm NATO decoy, and other calibres of effectors, and can be retrofitted onto existing platforms and integrated with combat management systems and third-party electronic support systems.
The system leverages the company’s history of decoy launcher development, including providing systems to the UK RN and is based on the company’s in-service launcher system technology.
SEA won a contract in 2022 to update the torpedo launcher and countermeasures systems for the RN’s Type 23 frigates, meaning that its countermeasures systems are in service across the Type 23, Royal Fleet Auxiliary Albion-class landing platform docks and Type 45 destroyers.
The company also unveiled KraitOptimise, an underwater situational awareness software tool aimed at improving sonar positioning and performance.
KraitOptimise enables users to evaluate environmental factors that can affect sonar performance through visualisation of complex environmental data.
Enabling improved mission planning, the information the system provides can inform operators of the best place to locate sensors to maximise sonar performance and identify potential locations where threats may be hiding.
