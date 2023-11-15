To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japan unveils new FFM frigate with advanced anti-air warfare capabilities

15th November 2023 - 07:50 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

A total of 22 Mogami-class frigates were planned originally, but orders are being capped at 12 with the new FFM frigate to be built instead. (Photo: Tim Fish)

Japan’s ATLA procurement and logistics organisation was present in strength at the Indo-Pacific 2023 exhibition in Sydney from 7-9 November indicating an uplift in the country’s engagement with Australia.

On the ATLA stand at Indo-Pacific 2023, Japanese naval shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) showcased its new FFM frigate, also known as the Future Multi-Mission Frigate – Anti-Air Warfare (FMF-AAW).

Displacing 6,200 tonnes the FFM measures 142m-long with a breadth of 17.4m, depth of 11m and 5m draft. Its main engines are in a CODAG set up that includes a gas turbine and two diesel engines providing a top speed in excess of 30kt.

MHI was selected by ATLA in August 2023 as the prime contractor for the new FFM class for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us