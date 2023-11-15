Japan unveils new FFM frigate with advanced anti-air warfare capabilities
On the ATLA stand at Indo-Pacific 2023, Japanese naval shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) showcased its new FFM frigate, also known as the Future Multi-Mission Frigate – Anti-Air Warfare (FMF-AAW).
Displacing 6,200 tonnes the FFM measures 142m-long with a breadth of 17.4m, depth of 11m and 5m draft. Its main engines are in a CODAG set up that includes a gas turbine and two diesel engines providing a top speed in excess of 30kt.
MHI was selected by ATLA in August 2023 as the prime contractor for the new FFM class for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).
