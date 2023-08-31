Japan proceeds with modified Mogami-class frigate for maritime self-defence force

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) will transfer construction of Mogami-class frigates to a new and improved FFM variant after the twelfth vessel is completed.

In an important development, Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) announced on 25 August the selection of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as prime contractor for what is simply being called the ‘New FFM’.

At the same time, ATLA revealed that Japan Marine United (JMU) would act as a subcontractor to MHI.

This announcement followed a multistage evaluation process after ATLA signed negotiated contracts with MHI and JMU on 31 March 2023. Under those