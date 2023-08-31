Japan proceeds with modified Mogami-class frigate for maritime self-defence force
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) will transfer construction of Mogami-class frigates to a new and improved FFM variant after the twelfth vessel is completed.
In an important development, Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) announced on 25 August the selection of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as prime contractor for what is simply being called the ‘New FFM’.
At the same time, ATLA revealed that Japan Marine United (JMU) would act as a subcontractor to MHI.
This announcement followed a multistage evaluation process after ATLA signed negotiated contracts with MHI and JMU on 31 March 2023. Under those
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Rheinmetall to provide Australia with smart sea mines
Rheinmetall subsidiary, RWM Italia, has been awarded a multi-million-euro order from Australia to deliver smart sea mines, the first time that the country will have such a capability in decades.
-
Additional life-extension for Canada’s Kingston-class OPVs considered
The Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN’s) 12 Kingston-class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), ships which are already being improved, could receive an additional life extension upgrade package.
-
Canada initiates new OPV project to replace Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels
A new Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Project has been started by the Canadian Department of Defence (DND) with the ships to replace the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN’s) existing 12 Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels (MCDVs) that are approaching 30 years of service.