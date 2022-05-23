Denmark aims to field SM-2 across Iver Huitfeldt-class from 2025 onwards
Following integration and the successful test-firing of the SM-2 Block IIIA missile from Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate HDMS Niels Juel in May, the Danish acquisition and logistics organisation DALO has confirmed to Shephard that Denmark expects to have acquired enough missiles to equip the entire class from 2025 onwards.
DALO added that exact timings would be down to the supplier's missile production line.
Shephard understands that no further missile tests are planned, with DALO deeming the first of class shooting sufficient.
When asked about the importance of naval air defence given the current strategic environment in Europe, DALO directed the
