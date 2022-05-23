To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Denmark aims to field SM-2 across Iver Huitfeldt-class from 2025 onwards

23rd May 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HDMS Niels Juel fires an SM-2 Block IIIA missile. (Photo: Danish MoD)

In early May, Denmark conducted a test-firing of the SM-2 Block IIIA missile from the Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate Niels Juel.

Following integration and the successful test-firing of the SM-2 Block IIIA missile from Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate HDMS Niels Juel in May, the Danish acquisition and logistics organisation DALO has confirmed to Shephard that Denmark expects to have acquired enough missiles to equip the entire class from 2025 onwards.

DALO added that exact timings would be down to the supplier's missile production line.

Shephard understands that no further missile tests are planned, with DALO deeming the first of class shooting sufficient.

When asked about the importance of naval air defence given the current strategic environment in Europe, DALO directed the

