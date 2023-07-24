Defence AI company Helsing envisions benefits for ASW, amplifying sensor capabilities

Flagging the challenges of ASW as a data and software problem, the company believes applying AI tools to hunting submarines could help navies get the most out of their sensors and retain institutional knowledge.

ASW relies on hoovering up vast amounts of information using various platforms, from frigates to submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, persistent deployed sensors, and other assets.

While different sensors, such as the flank array on an SSN and a sonobuoy, have different sensitivities and may be produced by other vendors, they still collect information that AI tools can digest.

With sensors becoming more powerful and collecting larger