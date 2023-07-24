To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence AI company Helsing envisions benefits for ASW, amplifying sensor capabilities

24th July 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

An onboard image of an RAF Poseidon MPA releasing an exercise Mk 54 torpedo. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

According to defence AI company Helsing, the technology could improve how navies conduct anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations.

Flagging the challenges of ASW as a data and software problem, the company believes applying AI tools to hunting submarines could help navies get the most out of their sensors and retain institutional knowledge.

ASW relies on hoovering up vast amounts of information using various platforms, from frigates to submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, persistent deployed sensors, and other assets.

While different sensors, such as the flank array on an SSN and a sonobuoy, have different sensitivities and may be produced by other vendors, they still collect information that AI tools can digest.

With sensors becoming more powerful and collecting larger

