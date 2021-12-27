DARPA awards contracts for Phase 2 of Manta Ray programme

US Navy seizes cache of AK-47 assault rifles
A stateless vessel carrying 1400 AK-47 rifles has been intercepted by the US Navy.
DARPA has awarded on 20 December Phase 2 agreements to continue the Manta Ray programme. The two prime contractors, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation and Martin Defense Group were selected to build and test unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). The total amount of the contracts was not disclosed.
The companies are each developing unique full-scale demonstration systems. This effort began in 2020 and is intended to design and advance UUVs that operate for extended durations without the need for on-site human logistics support or maintenance.
In Phase 1, performers designed and conducted preliminary testing on novel approaches in energy management, UUV reliability, biofouling and corrosion control, navigation and undersea obstacle avoidance, among other areas that directly enable long-endurance missions.
This first stage was concluded with critical design reviews that demonstrated design maturity and readiness for advancement to Phase 2. The selected performers will now work on subsystem testing followed by fabrication and in-water demonstrations of full-scale integrated vehicles.
Norway joins more than 20 countries in ordering Saab's TactiCall Integrated Communication System.
Malaysia has now received all four Keris-class vessels from China.
The UK RN returned to aircraft carrier operations in 2021 with an ambitious deployment.
Taiwan's navy has received its final minelayers and a rescue/salvage ship is under construction, although the development of new frigates is experiencing delays.
The latest MoU continues a trend for Ukraine to work with several international shipbuilders on boosting its naval capabilities.