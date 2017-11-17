Damen SAR vessel completes capsize test

Damen has completed full scale roll-over testing of its Search and Rescue 1906 vessel with running engines, in Antalya, Turkey, the company announced on 15 November.

The testing was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Coast Guard, the International Organization for Migration and engine manufacturer MTU.

The SAR 1906 vessel's hull has been adapted from Damen’s Axe Bow technology which provides seakeeping capabilities to operate in all weathers and sea states, including the ability to right itself following capsize.

According to the company, in the event of a vessel capsize in extreme weather conditions, the capsize switch detects the roll-over and sends out signals to, for example, the engine software which will go into ‘roll-over mode’. During this period, the water jets are automatically clutched out and the engine returns to idle mode to protect the engine. This continues until the software detects the vessel has righted itself and the crew can directly regain control.

Meredith Dijkstra, product portfolio manager high speed craft, Damen, said: ‘We have been working closely with MTU to develop and improve engine software that is able to handle a capsize situation. This has been backed up by engine roll-over tests at their facilities and our own proven investigations into the roll-over capacity of the SAR 1906.’