CST wins COTS research contract

12th January 2012 - 16:51 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London

Critical Software Technologies (CST) has won a bid from the Centre for Defence Enterprise (CDE) to research COTS software for military systems.

With a contract having been awarded towards the end of 2011, project details are set to be finalised in the upcoming weeks, Brian Luff, chairman of the company told Shephard on 12 January.

‘The project, to be undertaken jointly with BAE Systems and the University of Southampton's school of Electronics and Computer Science (ECS), will investigate how formal methods can be used to create models of the off-the-shelf components,’ a CST statement  read.

‘This is to address potential integration

