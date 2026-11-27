Anduril’s progression from prototype to production with its Ghost Shark extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV) in Australia offers an indication of how the US defence technology company could approach opportunities in other markets, including the UK.

Speaking to Shephard, Dave Allen, maritime lead at Anduril UK, outlined how the company’s underlying Dive-XL technology could be adapted to meet individual customer requirements rather than exporting Ghost Shark in its Australian configuration.

Allen said: “Ghost Shark is a very specific capability for Australia. It’s built there, the payloads were chosen by the Royal Australian Navy for their problem, and it’s theirs.