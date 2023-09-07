To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland signs $1.5 billion contract for coastal defence missiles

7th September 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Poland has placed a third order for NSM CDS coastal defence missiles. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Kongsberg has been awarded a contract worth NOK16 billion ($1.49 billion) from the Polish Ministry of National Defence for delivery of four Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Coastal Defence System (CDS) squadrons.

Poland was the first nation to acquire the NSM CDS capability in 2008 and added an additional squadron in 2014. The new deliveries will carry on into the 2030s.

The CDS uses National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) C2 with NSM control functionality. Polish industry will contribute to significant parts of the programme, including the communication system, vehicles and part of the C2 network, as well as taking part in system integration activities.

The NSM can be launched from both land- and sea-based platforms and is already in use by, or under delivery to, 12 countries. The NSM is a fifth-generation strike missile initially developed by Kongsberg for the Norwegian Navy.

The missile’s stealthy design makes it difficult to detect and its seeker system enables autonomous recognition of targets.

While not mentioning the war in Ukraine, Geir Håøy, president and CEO of Kongsberg, said: ‘With the changed security situation in Europe, Poland is firm in its commitment to ensure important defence capabilities and for Kongsberg as an industry partner, this ensures predictability to invest and continue to build capacity to deliver on these needs.’

The contract is dependent on approved export financing and this is expected to be finalised within a few weeks.

