Norwegian navy ready to make decision on frigate life support contract

22nd September 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl (F314), ship five of the Fridtjof Nansen-class. A contract will be awarded shortly to provide a life extension for the ships to last until a replacement surface combatant is introduced in the late-2030s. (Photo: USN)

The future maintenance and modification of the Royal Norwegian Navy’s (RNoN’s) four remaining Fridjtof Nansen-class frigates is to be decided by the end of the year.

According to the Norwegian FMA procurement organisation, three companies have been invited to tender for the Fridjtof Nansen-class frigate support project. Whilst the tender process is still under way an FMA spokesperson told Shephard the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) 'intend to award the contract in November [2023]'.

The total value of the support contract is in the range of NOK6-13 billion ($500 million-$1.2 billion), to be delivered under a framework agreement with the project split into an initial four-year start-up period, then further options with a total duration of 17 years.

'The framework agreement is intended to last for the

