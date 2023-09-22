Norwegian navy ready to make decision on frigate life support contract

According to the Norwegian FMA procurement organisation, three companies have been invited to tender for the Fridjtof Nansen-class frigate support project. Whilst the tender process is still under way an FMA spokesperson told Shephard the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) 'intend to award the contract in November [2023]'.

The total value of the support contract is in the range of NOK6-13 billion ($500 million-$1.2 billion), to be delivered under a framework agreement with the project split into an initial four-year start-up period, then further options with a total duration of 17 years.

'The framework agreement is intended to last for the