Communications upgrades await NZ warships

Taiwan’s navy to fortify frigates and woo Romeo
In the coming year, Taiwan has set aside money for new ASW helicopters and to upgrade its relatively toothless frigates.
The two Anzac-class frigates of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) will benefit from a communications system upgrade, with the MoD announcing the commencement of this project recently.
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare announced the start of the NZ$21.2 million ($15.1 million) project on 17 August. The project will begin with design work before being installed in phases aboard the two warships.
The overhaul will supply a new control system, modern radios, data and voice communication systems. It will ensure the ships can handle greater volumes of data and better interoperate with other New Zealand platforms ...
Raytheon continues design agent and engineering support for the Mk31 Rolling Airframe Missile used by the US and Japanese navies.
Handheld navigation tool uses military-grade GPS to aid underwater search and rescue.
Rafael has been selected to provide its naval warfare systems to an undisclosed Southeast Asian nation.
Silent Sentinel cameras will form part of a new Mexican coastal surveillance system.
As HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Korea, attention turns to ROK’s indigenous aircraft carrier programme, with Babcock and HHI signing an MoU.