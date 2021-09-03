To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Communications upgrades await NZ warships

3rd September 2021 - 06:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

HMNZS Te Mana is one of two frigates in the RNZN. Both warships will receive a communications system refresh. (Gordon Arthur)

Communications upgrades are on the way for five New Zealand naval vessels.

The two Anzac-class frigates of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) will benefit from a communications system upgrade, with the MoD announcing the commencement of this project recently.

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare announced the start of the NZ$21.2 million ($15.1 million) project on 17 August. The project will begin with design work before being installed in phases aboard the two warships.

The overhaul will supply a new control system, modern radios, data and voice communication systems. It will ensure the ships can handle greater volumes of data and better interoperate with other New Zealand platforms ...

