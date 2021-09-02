Collins brings M-Code to subsea divers

US and Japan order more RAM services
Raytheon continues design agent and engineering support for the Mk31 Rolling Airframe Missile used by the US and Japanese navies.
Raytheon subsidiary Collins Aerospace on 2 September launched the first handheld diver navigation system with M-Code military GPS.
Known as the Military Underwater Navigation System with M-Code (MUNS-M) or ArtemisPro-M, it provides the diver with precise position, navigation and timing plus secure anti-jamming capabilities during deep-sea missions.
ArtemisPro-M was developed for the DoD in partnership with UK-based company Blue Print Subsea, which specialises in handheld underwater navigation products to assist rescue teams and locate objects on the seabed.
‘Military divers face dangerous, complex underwater navigation objectives that require precise positioning and secure anti-jamming capabilities,’ said Adam Atkins, principal account manager for Collins Aerospace Mission Systems. “Our new MUNS-M system is specifically designed to meet the needs of the military diver community and perform in demanding combat environments.’
Rafael has been selected to provide its naval warfare systems to an undisclosed Southeast Asian nation.
Silent Sentinel cameras will form part of a new Mexican coastal surveillance system.
As HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Korea, attention turns to ROK’s indigenous aircraft carrier programme, with Babcock and HHI signing an MoU.
Four consortia obtain Competitive Procurement Phase design contracts for UK naval support vessels.
Australia begins preparations to incorporate SM-6 and SM-2 IIC with sale for related equipment and services.