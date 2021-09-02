Collins brings M-Code to subsea divers

ArtemisPro-M underwater navigation system with M-Code. (Photo: Collins Aerospace)

Handheld navigation tool uses military-grade GPS to aid underwater search and rescue.

Raytheon subsidiary Collins Aerospace on 2 September launched the first handheld diver navigation system with M-Code military GPS.

Known as the Military Underwater Navigation System with M-Code (MUNS-M) or ArtemisPro-M, it provides the diver with precise position, navigation and timing plus secure anti-jamming capabilities during deep-sea missions.

ArtemisPro-M was developed for the DoD in partnership with UK-based company Blue Print Subsea, which specialises in handheld underwater navigation products to assist rescue teams and locate objects on the seabed.

‘Military divers face dangerous, complex underwater navigation objectives that require precise positioning and secure anti-jamming capabilities,’ said Adam Atkins, principal account manager for Collins Aerospace Mission Systems. “Our new MUNS-M system is specifically designed to meet the needs of the military diver community and perform in demanding combat environments.’