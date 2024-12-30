China launches Type 076 next-generation amphibious assault vessel

China has launched the first of its next-generation amphibious assault ships, the Type 076, at a shipyard in Shanghai.

The Sichuan has been independently developed, and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has described it as a “key asset” in the strategy of transforming the country’s long-range naval capabilities.

China already has the world’s largest naval force, but has now set itself the goal of increasing its force projection significantly beyond its shores, catching up with the US Navy (USN). The Sichuan is intended to be a significant plank in that strategy, and a marker by which the PLAN can steer the rapid development of its force projection capabilities.

Fully loaded, the Sichuan will displace more than 40,000 tons, which will make it one of the world’s largest amphibious assault ships. The PLAN said it will feature a twin-island superstructure and a full-length flight deck.

It will also use the electromagnetic catapult system, allowing it to carry fixed-wing aircraft as well as the more usual complement of helicopters and amphibious craft common to similar assault ships.

That catapult system will mean the aircraft it can carry will themselves be able to carry more fuel, and so extend the force projection of the vessel even further.

In terms of the growing naval arms race between China and the US, only one other vessel in the world uses the electromagnetic catapult system, and that is the USN’s newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford. Employing the system on the Sichuan will allow China to claim naval equality with the US, at least on that front.

However, China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, will also come equipped with the catapult system – and that vessel is already in sea trials.

