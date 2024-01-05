US Navy facing tough challenges in uncrewed vessel programmes

Austal USA awarded $867 million for three hospital ships
The US Navy’s new Expeditionary Medical Ships (EMS) will be designated Bethesda Class EMS and first of class will be called USNS Bethesda.
US Congress should consider the industrial implications of a move towards uncrewed naval surface and undersea vessels, check the need for common architectures for the vessels, and closely monitor procurement costs and plans, according to the findings of a new congressional report.
The issues were highlighted in the Congressional Research Service (CRS) report “Navy Large Unmanned Surface and Undersea Vehicles: Background and Issues for Congress” which was submitted to Congress in December 2023.
The US Navy (USN) has been undertaking the process of purchasing uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) of various sizes — the Large Unmanned Surface Vehicle (LUSV) and
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The US Navy’s new Expeditionary Medical Ships (EMS) will be designated Bethesda Class EMS and first of class will be called USNS Bethesda.
Boeing's Orca, a large uncrewed submarine which builds upon the company's work with Echo Voyager, has been designed to provide long-range autonomous operations.
AirX’s Airfish WIG craft, which has been studied by the US Marine Corps in recent years, has been positioned to support a variety of missions in the littorals.
As the UK’s naval shipyards build capacity and capability to meet orders in the short-term, questions about their sustainability are dependent on a long-term order book.
The Naval Strike Missile, a subsonic, sea-skimming, anti-ship and land-attack missile, has been designed to strike heavily defended land and sea targets.
Since delivering the first Babur-class corvette last September, ASFAT has targeted future growth in the Indo-Pacific market by engaging in a new project with Pakistan for future frigates.