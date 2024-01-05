To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy facing tough challenges in uncrewed vessel programmes

5th January 2024 - 13:18 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The construction of six XLUUV Orcas for the USN has been underway. (Photo: Boeing)

The US Navy has major plans for uncrewed vessels, both surface and underwater, but faces programme challenges according to a review of information by the US Congressional Research Service (CRS).

US Congress should consider the industrial implications of a move towards uncrewed naval surface and undersea vessels, check the need for common architectures for the vessels, and closely monitor procurement costs and plans, according to the findings of a new congressional report. 

The issues were highlighted in the Congressional Research Service (CRS) report “Navy Large Unmanned Surface and Undersea Vehicles: Background and Issues for Congress” which was submitted to Congress in December 2023.

The US Navy (USN) has been undertaking the process of purchasing uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) of various sizes — the Large Unmanned Surface Vehicle (LUSV) and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us