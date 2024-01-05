US Navy facing tough challenges in uncrewed vessel programmes

US Congress should consider the industrial implications of a move towards uncrewed naval surface and undersea vessels, check the need for common architectures for the vessels, and closely monitor procurement costs and plans, according to the findings of a new congressional report.

The issues were highlighted in the Congressional Research Service (CRS) report “Navy Large Unmanned Surface and Undersea Vehicles: Background and Issues for Congress” which was submitted to Congress in December 2023.

The US Navy (USN) has been undertaking the process of purchasing uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) of various sizes — the Large Unmanned Surface Vehicle (LUSV) and