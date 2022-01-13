Cavitation tunnel supports Turkish naval stealth research

Turkish efforts to develop indigenous stealthy propulsion systems for submarines and surface vessels should be aided by the recent opening of the KATMANSIS large cavitation tunnel testbed in Istanbul.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the testbed on 17 December at the Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Faculty of Naval Architecture and Ocean Sciences, Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish defence procurement body SSB, claimed that KATMANSIS will ‘play a vital role in our national technological transition’.

This tunnel was built by Turkish firm Gürdesan to a design by Polish company CTO and ITU. It is 5.5m long, 1.5m tall …