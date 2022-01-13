Cavitation tunnel supports Turkish naval stealth research

Future USN destroyer details break cover
The USN is minimising the incorporation of new technologies as it looks to develop its next large surface combatant.
Turkish efforts to develop indigenous stealthy propulsion systems for submarines and surface vessels should be aided by the recent opening of the KATMANSIS large cavitation tunnel testbed in Istanbul.
Speaking at the opening ceremony for the testbed on 17 December at the Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Faculty of Naval Architecture and Ocean Sciences, Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish defence procurement body SSB, claimed that KATMANSIS will ‘play a vital role in our national technological transition’.
This tunnel was built by Turkish firm Gürdesan to a design by Polish company CTO and ITU. It is 5.5m long, 1.5m tall …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The USN is minimising the incorporation of new technologies as it looks to develop its next large surface combatant.
Austal USA is hopeful of new work opportunities as it makes headway on its steel shipbuilding facility and new San Diego ship repair site.
The UK RN is increasingly looking to fill roles across its fleet with autonomous or uncrewed capabilities.
USS Richard M McCool Jr was launched on 7 January as the 13th out of 26 San Antonio-class LPDs for the USN.
The aircraft carrier takes on a key NATO responsibility at a time of increased tensions between the alliance and Russia.
Raytheon's AN/SPY-6 radar family will equip seven classes of USN ships.