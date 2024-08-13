Canada's multi-purpose vessel fleet progresses with new equipment contract

The Canadian Coast Guard’s National Shipbuilding Strategy to replace three current classes with 16 multi-purpose vessels by the mid-2040s has progressed with the contracting of Vestdavit to provide davits for six vessels at the Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver.

Vestdavit will initially provide six FF-15000 davit systems that will act as boat-cranes for the first six of the new multi-purpose vessels, with an option for the remaining ten as need arises.

Vestdavit recently won a contract with Seaspan to supply RHIB davits for the Polar Icebreaker, which is to begin construction soon for the Canadian Coast Guard.

Magnus Oding, general manager