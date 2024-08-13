To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canada's multi-purpose vessel fleet progresses with new equipment contract

13th August 2024 - 11:30 GMT | by Tony Fyler in London

The multi-purpose vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard will run a variety of mission types, including icebreaking. (Image: Seaspan Shipyards)

The 16-strong fleet will replace three current classes of vessel.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s National Shipbuilding Strategy to replace three current classes with 16 multi-purpose vessels by the mid-2040s has progressed with the contracting of Vestdavit to provide davits for six vessels at the Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver.

Vestdavit will initially provide six FF-15000 davit systems that will act as boat-cranes for the first six of the new multi-purpose vessels, with an option for the remaining ten as need arises.

Vestdavit recently won a contract with Seaspan to supply RHIB davits for the Polar Icebreaker, which is to begin construction soon for the Canadian Coast Guard.

Magnus Oding, general manager

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard.

Read full bio

