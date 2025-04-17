To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Navy’s next generation OPV fleet advances with keel-laying of third vessel

17th April 2025 - 11:35 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Tony Fyler in London, Swansea

RSS

A design idea of the NGOPV. (Image: Government of India)

The ship is the third in a fleet of 11, with the first vessel due to be delivered in 2026.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has laid the keel of the third next generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPVs) in a fleet of 11 being built for the Indian Navy.

GRSE and Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) are sharing the building of the fleet, with GSL building seven vessels and GRSE just four. The fleet has a programme value of US$1.2 billion, giving each vessel an estimated unit cost of $108 million.

The Indian Government put out a request for proposals for the NGOPVs in 2018, but at that time, it was looking for just six vessels. That straightforward requirement

