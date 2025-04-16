To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New enhanced FREMM frigate delivered to Italian Navy

16th April 2025 - 15:15 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

The new Spartaco Schergat FREMM frigate. (Photo: OSN)

The frigate, Spartaco Schergat, is equipped for a broad range of missions, including anti-submarine warfare.

The ninth ship in the ten-vessel FREMM frigate fleet was delivered to the Italian Navy on 15 April.

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture between Fincantieri and Leonardo, handed over the new vessel Spartaco Schergat at Fincantieri’s Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard.

The FREMM programme began in 2005 and delivered its first ship in 2012. It was envisaged as a multi-functional class, with four general purpose frigates, four anti-submarine warfare (ASW) vessels and two enhanced anti-submarine craft.

In late 2020, two of the FREMM frigates were sold to Egypt, including the original Spartaco Schergat. That extended the time to class completion to

