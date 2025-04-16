New enhanced FREMM frigate delivered to Italian Navy

The ninth ship in the ten-vessel FREMM frigate fleet was delivered to the Italian Navy on 15 April.

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture between Fincantieri and Leonardo, handed over the new vessel Spartaco Schergat at Fincantieri’s Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard.

The FREMM programme began in 2005 and delivered its first ship in 2012. It was envisaged as a multi-functional class, with four general purpose frigates, four anti-submarine warfare (ASW) vessels and two enhanced anti-submarine craft.

In late 2020, two of the FREMM frigates were sold to Egypt, including the original Spartaco Schergat. That extended the time to class completion to