Cairo adds more American ships to its fleet
On 21 March, US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) transferred three patrol craft to the Egyptian Navy during a ceremony in Alexandria, Egypt.
In a separate development, seven more Swiftships Coastal Patrol Craft (CPC) have been added to an existing Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract.
The three ships, USS Hurricane (PC 3), USS Sirocco (PC 6), and USS Thunderbolt (PC 12), sailed to Egypt from Bahrain and arrived last month.
VAdm Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, said the Egypt-US maritime partnership had long been a pillar of bilateral defence cooperation.
Cooper added: ‘This
