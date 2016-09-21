Busy French Navy pressed for spare capacity
French naval forces would likely find it difficult to meet additional tasks or deployment with their existing assets, according to a senior official.
Speaking to journalists during a press conference on 19 September to announce details for the upcoming Euronaval maritime defence show, a senior official from Marine Nationale said that standing tasks or missions could be dropped if a new requirement arose.
‘It is very busy, the same for all navies of a similar size. If a new mission was decided we would have to decide between the two [and] define which mission has priority,’ he said.
