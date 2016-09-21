To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Busy French Navy pressed for spare capacity

21st September 2016 - 09:19 GMT | by Richard Thomas in Paris

French naval forces would likely find it difficult to meet additional tasks or deployment with their existing assets, according to a senior official.

Speaking to journalists during a press conference on 19 September to announce details for the upcoming Euronaval maritime defence show, a senior official from Marine Nationale said that standing tasks or missions could be dropped if a new requirement arose. 

‘It is very busy, the same for all navies of a similar size. If a new mission was decided we would have to decide between the two [and] define which mission has priority,’ he said.

Officials present

