Brazilian Navy looks to ‘homemade’ solutions to replace decommissioned ships

The Brazilian Navy has announced that 43 of its vessels and subs will be decommissioned by 2028, constituting around 40% of its existing fleet. The recent commissioning of the submarine Humaita (S-41) and other ongoing projects has suggested a greater preference for domestically manufactured assets.

The announcement was made in December 2023 when the landing platform vessel, the now former NDCC Mattoso Maia (G-28), was decommissioned. The service also noted that in 2023 alone, three submarines – Tamoio, Tapajo and Timbira – were decommissioned.

Domestically manufactured subs have been slowly replacing the fleet. Humaita was commissioned on 12 January, marking the start of work on the second of four Riachuelo-class Scorpene subs to be manufactured as part of the Navy’s ProSub programme.

The two remaining subs – Tonelero (S-42) and Angostura (S-43) – have also been in production, while nuclear-powered submarine Alvaro Alberto commenced construction in 2023.

The service’s other ongoing major shipbuilding project has been the Tamandare frigates, which the Aguas Azuis consortium between Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, Embraer Defense and Security and Atech has been carrying out. The keel laying ceremony for the first ship occurred in March 2023 at Thyssenkrupp’s Estaleiro Brasil Sul shipyard in Itajai in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

The service has also been seeking to operate domestically manufactured, non-combat vessels. In October 2023, a keel laying ceremony took place at the Brazilian company Emgepron’s Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz shipyard in Espíritu Santo state, marking the beginning of construction of a new polar vessel, the Almirante Saldanha. The ship will support the fleet’s other polar vessel, the research vessel Almirante Maximiano (H-41), for Antarctic missions. The ship’s delivery will be expected in Q2 2025.

The Brazilian Senate has been debating a proposal (PEC 55/2023) to increase the country’s defence budget to 2% of GDP, which would have a knock-on impact on local military technology manufacturing projects, including the replacement of decommissioned ships.