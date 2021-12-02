Brazil progresses nuclear submarine project

RCN contract supports testing new technologies
The Canadian government is investing in Naval Experimentation and Testing – Engineering and Charter Services (NEXT-ECS) to support the country's navy.
On 25 November, Brazil signed a licence agreement to start building the hull of its future nuclear-powered submarine. Issuing the licence meets one of the programme prerequisites, allowing for a contract to be let and the start of hull production.
The nuclear submarine is part of Brazil’s ambitious PROSUB project to develop and domestically build four diesel-electric powered Riachuelo-class submarines and the country’s first nuclear-powered boat.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the future SSN, Álvaro Alberto, is expected to be commissioned in 2034 and will likely cost $2.4 billion to produce.
In November 2020, the Brazilian Navy approved the basic design for the future SSN. The nominal timeline could see the country field a nuclear-powered submarine before Australia commissions its first planned SSNs under development following the signing of the AUKUS agreement.
In December 2020, Brazil launched its second Riachuelo-class submarine, Humaitá, at a ceremony attended by President Jair Bolsonaro.
Advanced Acoustic Concepts has selected Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2 for US DoD programmes.
The first ship of six for Belgium will be named BNS Ostende.
Naval Group aims to produce a new submarine for the French Navy every two years, with the company on track to deliver the first four boats by 2026.
From AAW destroyers to ASW frigates and escorts, common systems could be incorporated on any number of vessel classes built by EU member states under the 4E programme.
Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr Keith Rowley says he expects 'nothing but good news' from the use of two new Cape-class patrol boats.