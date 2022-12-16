To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Brazil and Peru launch domestically built naval vessels

16th December 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Maracanã is the third Macaé-class patrol boat to be delivered to the Brazilian Navy. A fourth is due in 2025. (Photo: AMRJ)

Brazil's navy has received an additional patrol boat, while a second landing platform dock (LPD) has been launched in Peru.

The navies of Brazil and Peru have both taken delivery of domestically manufactured vessels.

On 2 December, the Arsenal de Marinha do Rio de Janeiro (AMRJ) shipyard delivered the patrol vessel Maracanã (P-72), the third of four in the Macaé class. Macaé and Macau are already operational, while the last ship, Mangaratiba, is scheduled to be delivered by 2025. 

Maracanã, which displaces 425t, has a crew of 35 and carries one 40mm and two 20mm guns. It will be assigned to the South/Southeastern Naval Patrol Command in Santos, Sao Paulo state.

A week later, on 9 December, the Peruvian

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

