Brazil and Peru launch domestically built naval vessels

The navies of Brazil and Peru have both taken delivery of domestically manufactured vessels.

On 2 December, the Arsenal de Marinha do Rio de Janeiro (AMRJ) shipyard delivered the patrol vessel Maracanã (P-72), the third of four in the Macaé class. Macaé and Macau are already operational, while the last ship, Mangaratiba, is scheduled to be delivered by 2025.

Maracanã, which displaces 425t, has a crew of 35 and carries one 40mm and two 20mm guns. It will be assigned to the South/Southeastern Naval Patrol Command in Santos, Sao Paulo state.

A week later, on 9 December, the Peruvian