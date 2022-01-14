Peru sets out naval modernisation plans for 2022

The Peruvian Navy will focus on developing domestically manufactured vessels and upgrading several of its units throughout 2022. However, the overall defence budget for the year ($1.83 billion) is similar to 2021 ($1.82 billion), leaving little room for the acquisition of new equipment from international suppliers.

During a mid-December speech, President Pedro Castillo noted that naval projects scheduled to be completed in 2022 include the construction of the landing platform dock BAP Paita, four new patrol boats from Singapore, and completion of a modernisation project for the Type 209/1200 diesel-electric submarine BAP Chipana.

These plans were confirmed by Minister …